City man arrested after lying to police

Bellefontaine Police Department officers observed a male walking near the intersection of N Main Street and E Brown Avenue toward another male and female on Saturday around 5 p.m. The male engaged in a conversation with the two individuals and both males appeared to make hand-to-hand transactions. The man did not have any identification on him but stated his name was Tre' DuBose, he lived at 208 W High Avenue, and worked at Wendy's in Bellefontaine.

