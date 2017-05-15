City informing residents of water tow...

City informing residents of water tower work

Sunday May 14

The City of Bellefontaine Water Department will be repairing the elevated storage tank on Monday, with work taking place on the exterior. Residents will not lose water, though pressure might fluctuate some.

