Burk arrested weeks after early prison release; three area women charged

Thursday May 4 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

A city man who was granted early release from prison five weeks ago was arrested at his west side residence Wednesday night around 8:15. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports that Steven Burk, 67, of 812 West Sandusky Avenue, was charged with a parole violation.

