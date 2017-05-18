Bruce and Louise Norris named Outstan...

Bruce and Louise Norris named Outstanding Senior of the Year

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

The 2017 Outstanding Senior of the Year award was presented to Bruce and Louise Norris of Rushsylvania during the Logan County Council on Aging's annual Senior Day Event at the First Church of God in Bellefontaine Tuesday. The Outstanding Senior of the Year has been awarded since 1980 based on a person's contributions to the community after the age of 60. Mended Hearts.

