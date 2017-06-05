BMS students release trout in Mad Riv...

BMS students release trout in Mad River, learn about ecosystem

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Bellefontaine Middle School seventh-grade students traveled to Lions Park in West Liberty last week to release the trout they raised from eggs. The students learned about macroinvertebrates present in the Mad River, the potential effects of an invasive species into an ecosystem, and what makes a healthy freshwater biome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ding dong one less welfare person for us all to... 3 hr Feeling amused 10
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 13 hr go if I want 1,347
Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors 13 hr Stratosphere Recr... 1
What the hell are these little black bugs that ... (Oct '07) 14 hr Pmurray1956 455
Brentlinger Tapes. Sun Dontcallmelatefer... 3
News Ex-sheriff's detective wins dismissal of key se... (May '06) Sun Detective Snout 1,225
What happens when you disarm your public and op... Sun John Marsh 2
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Space Station
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,555,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC