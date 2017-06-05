BMS students release trout in Mad River, learn about ecosystem
Bellefontaine Middle School seventh-grade students traveled to Lions Park in West Liberty last week to release the trout they raised from eggs. The students learned about macroinvertebrates present in the Mad River, the potential effects of an invasive species into an ecosystem, and what makes a healthy freshwater biome.
