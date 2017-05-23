Bellefontaine's five-year forecast forcing difficult budget decisions
Bellefontaine board of education members learned Monday night that the latest five-year forecast indicates that the lack of funds may require $500,000 in budget adjustments. Five-year forecasts typically show districts operating at a deficit at the tail end of the time period.
#1 Monday
Here they come again! They will cry poverty and ask us for yet another levy on the ballots because of their inadequate budgeting.
Just last week there was a puff piece on the treasurer DOUBLE DIPPING. The lame WPKO story politely/conveniently called it a retire/rehire and wouldn't disclose his bloated salary or incredible benefits package. Wow, really can't get new people in that position?
Typical propaganda from the puke of Ohio. Half of their useless stories are boring School News about an award ceremony and free lunch for public employees.
Half of them are lazy and would never make it in the real world.
