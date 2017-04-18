Springfield Police confirm body found as missing woman with area ties
Springfield Police have confirmed a body found near Buck Creek this past week was that of an area woman who was recently reported missing. Cassandra Fox, 32, of Tennessee, was last seen April 4th.
