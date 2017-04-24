Pattison advances to DECA International Career Development Conference, again
For the second year in a row, Bellefontaine senior Boris Pattison has advanced to compete at the DECA International Career Development Conference. Pattison earned this opportunity after finishing third in the Financial Consulting event at the Ohio DECA Career Development Conference in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Good News for the Left
|57 min
|thud333
|27
|Life Lesson's!
|4 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|362
|America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation
|5 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|48
|special prosecutor to be appointed in kinky col... (Sep '07)
|10 hr
|Keith Levanity
|66
|Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11)
|11 hr
|Jon Snout
|118
|Was Brentlinger a Pedaphile ?
|11 hr
|Jon Snout
|9
|Amish,Do we need em '?
|12 hr
|False
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC