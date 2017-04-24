Pattison advances to DECA Internation...

Pattison advances to DECA International Career Development Conference, again

For the second year in a row, Bellefontaine senior Boris Pattison has advanced to compete at the DECA International Career Development Conference. Pattison earned this opportunity after finishing third in the Financial Consulting event at the Ohio DECA Career Development Conference in March.

