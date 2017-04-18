Michael Robinson agrees to plea deal for killing his son
Former Bellefontaine resident Michael Robinson, 53, accepted a plea deal before Assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Wednesday morning. It's believed that the transcript allowed Robinson to be charged with murder if his son died from injuries caused during the assault.
