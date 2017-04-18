Lost file leads to plea agreement ins...

Lost file leads to plea agreement instead of murder trial

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

BELLEFONTAINE - The Logan County prosecutor wasn't happy about the plea deal he offered Wednesday to Michael Robinson, a man who beat his infant son so badly a decade ago that the child lived with profound disabilities and sickness until he died of those injuries eight years later. But Eric Stewart said lost paperwork meant that he had no choice but to bargain for some measure of justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amish,Do we need em '? 49 min Not Amish 1
Jerome Newland 1 hr LCR 1
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 3 hr Hiker2009 809
More Good News for the Left 4 hr Mein Trumpf 6
Bellefontaine Prostitutes 10 hr Dr Dong 1
Logan County Metro Housing is a Joke ! 16 hr Tom 1
America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation Wed Mein Trumpf 25
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,137 • Total comments across all topics: 280,427,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC