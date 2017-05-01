Local students award $15,000 in Unite...

Local students award $15,000 in United Way grants

Eight local social service agencies will split $15,000 in United Way grants, thanks to the help of two dozen area high school students during United Way's six-month Youth Allocations process. The annual program gives juniors and seniors representing all Logan County schools a hands-on opportunity to see what it's like to be an adult United Way volunteer.

