Local students award $15,000 in United Way grants
Eight local social service agencies will split $15,000 in United Way grants, thanks to the help of two dozen area high school students during United Way's six-month Youth Allocations process. The annual program gives juniors and seniors representing all Logan County schools a hands-on opportunity to see what it's like to be an adult United Way volunteer.
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|7 min
|thud333
|900
|Life Lesson's!
|3 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|364
|America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation
|3 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|56
|deer hunt
|14 hr
|deer slayer
|4
|May Day greeting to my friends on the left
|16 hr
|Mein Trumpf
|4
|Best Bellefontaine Football players ever? Offen... (Aug '11)
|Sun
|FB Guru
|39
|Col. Dispatch article Jon Stout 9-12-07 (Sep '07)
|Sat
|Drew Peterhead
|73
