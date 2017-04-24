Local motorcyclist injured in crash n...

Local motorcyclist injured in crash near Honda plant

A local motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 739 near Honda Parkway Thursday morning around 7:15.

