Local motorcyclist injured in crash near Honda plant
A local motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 739 near Honda Parkway Thursday morning around 7:15.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|May Day greeting to my friends on the left
|1 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|3
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|4 hr
|Wite_Out
|882
|America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation
|4 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|53
|deer hunt
|13 hr
|clayman thomas
|3
|Best Bellefontaine Football players ever? Offen... (Aug '11)
|Sun
|FB Guru
|39
|Col. Dispatch article Jon Stout 9-12-07 (Sep '07)
|Sat
|Drew Peterhead
|73
|WPKO Lou Vito selling snake oil XANGO
|Sat
|Bill Cripple
|11
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC