Local driver injured in drug-related crash
A local driver suspected to be under the influence of drugs was injured in a one-vehicle crash near Middleburg Wednesday afternoon around 1:55. The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports that Amy Anderson, 48, of Bellefontaine, was driving a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander southbound on County Road 144 when she ran the stop sign at County Road 153.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things that happen in the Logan County Jail.
|34 min
|free_a_dumbass
|2
|Amish,Do we need em '?
|37 min
|karma_a_b1tch
|8
|More Good News for the Left
|1 hr
|Wite_Out
|16
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|2 hr
|Mein Trumpf
|845
|Life Lesson's!
|2 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|356
|America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation
|8 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|38
|Is peak of ohio website nothing but Bulls**t ?
|Sun
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC