Local driver injured in drug-related crash

A local driver suspected to be under the influence of drugs was injured in a one-vehicle crash near Middleburg Wednesday afternoon around 1:55. The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports that Amy Anderson, 48, of Bellefontaine, was driving a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander southbound on County Road 144 when she ran the stop sign at County Road 153.

