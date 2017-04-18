Local democrats remember Gail Hamilton during annual dinner
The Logan County Democratic Party used its second annual Spring dinner to remember former Bellefontaine Mayor Gail Hamilton at Cafe 212 Wednesday evening. The local Democrats honored him by telling stories and awarded a plaque to his family in recognition of his life and service to the democratic party.
