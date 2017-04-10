Jordan staff in Bellefontaine on Monday
There are 1 comment on the Peak Of Ohio story from Sunday Apr 9, titled Jordan staff in Bellefontaine on Monday.
Cameron Warner, Rep. Jordan's district director, will be available to meet with constituents from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Knowlton Library, located at 220 North Main Street in Bellefontaine.
#1 Monday
Jordan talks a big game on health care and never delivers.
He is in fact a gigantic bag of wind. I wish this hypocrite would have introduced something in the last 7 years...too busy being an attention whore and special interest queen.
Now Mr. Big shot wants everybody to pay his beloved corporate thugs even more for health care, while we gold-plate his entire existence and perks.
F uck face Tiple should quit sugar-coating this turd and write a real story.
