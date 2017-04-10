There are on the Peak Of Ohio story from Sunday Apr 9, titled Jordan staff in Bellefontaine on Monday. In it, Peak Of Ohio reports that:

Cameron Warner, Rep. Jordan's district director, will be available to meet with constituents from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Knowlton Library, located at 220 North Main Street in Bellefontaine.

