Holland Theatre to host event to purchase inclusive playground equipment
The event is an effort to raise money to purchase inclusive/accessible playground equipment for the parks in Bellefontaine. The idea came out of the Bellefontaine Intermediate School's Dare to be Aware Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was Brentlinger a Pedaphile ?
|1 hr
|May
|8
|Amish,Do we need em '?
|1 hr
|False
|13
|deer hunt
|3 hr
|deer slayer
|2
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|3 hr
|Hiker2009
|865
|America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation
|5 hr
|Ollie-loves-caitlyn
|47
|More Good News for the Left
|7 hr
|Mein Trumpf
|26
|Life Lesson's!
|8 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|361
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC