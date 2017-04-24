Heroin dealer sentenced to prison
Five defendants were sentenced and three pleaded guilty before Assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon. Matthew Anderson, 27, of Bellefontaine, was sentenced to two years in prison for two counts of trafficking in heroin and a community control violation.
