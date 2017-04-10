Electricity aggregation participation...

Electricity aggregation participation rates are above 90 percent

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Residents in Bellefontaine, Belle Center, DeGraff, Quincy, Anna, Greenville, Ansonia, Covington, Wayne Lakes, and West Milton are overwhelmingly participating in lower electricity supply rates negotiated through the recently approved community electricity aggregation programs. AGE , the consultant for the respective community aggregation programs, released the participation numbers for each community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 1 hr Wong Dong 778
Life Lesson's! 17 hr CALM STILL VOICE 343
News Jordan staff in Bellefontaine on Monday Mon Jordanians 1
Bone head to the bitter end Mon John Marsh 1
I told you he was the Coward of the Country Mon John Marsh 1
Do You Support Gay Marriage? (Apr '09) Mon USN Atheist 1,237
Man Accidentally Shoots Himself at NRA Headquar... Sun Gravedigger 3
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,073 • Total comments across all topics: 280,227,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC