Distracted Driving Simulator at ILHS
"I did not just run that stop sign!" exclaims Indian Lake High School Senior Nicole Pinyerd as she struggles to control her simulated vehicle. Pinyerd is part of the first group of students at ILHS to operate the distracted driving simulator temporarily housed in the media center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation
|8 hr
|Mein Trumpf
|25
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|9 hr
|Mein Trumpf
|806
|Double Dipper BLHS Principal Butler set to feed...
|11 hr
|Double Dip
|10
|What the hell are these little black bugs that ... (Oct '07)
|19 hr
|FlameThrower4Bugs
|448
|Logan County has way too many Pedaphiles
|Tue
|John Marsh
|2
|Was Brentlinger a Pedaphile ?
|Mon
|Karen
|7
|Andy neer
|Apr 14
|Concerned
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC