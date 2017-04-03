City woman cited for crash at 47 and 235
A local driver was cited following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 47 and State Route 235 Sunday afternoon around 4:10. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Lyndee Nolan, 32, of Bellefontaine, was driving a 2003 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on 47 when she failed to stop at the stop sign.
