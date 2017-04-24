City traffic stop leads to felony weapons and drug arrest
A driver was arrested on multiple felony weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop on Everett Street near West Sandusky Avenue Friday afternoon around 5:25. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports that Jonah Taylor, 36, of Glouster, was driving a 2001 Chevy pickup without a front license plate.
