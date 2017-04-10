City couple charged with felony intimidation

A city man and his live-in girlfriend were arrested following a disturbance at Bellefontaine Municipal Court, 226 West Columbus Avenue, Monday afternoon around 2:45. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports that Austin Mustain, 20, and Krysta Lyon, 18, threatened Kathryn Parker, 28, Zachary Pope, 23, and Alfreda Wilson, 64, all of Bellefontaine.

