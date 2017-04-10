City couple charged with felony intimidation
A city man and his live-in girlfriend were arrested following a disturbance at Bellefontaine Municipal Court, 226 West Columbus Avenue, Monday afternoon around 2:45. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports that Austin Mustain, 20, and Krysta Lyon, 18, threatened Kathryn Parker, 28, Zachary Pope, 23, and Alfreda Wilson, 64, all of Bellefontaine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation
|58 min
|Mein Trumpf
|1
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|3 hr
|Mein Trumpf
|801
|Andy neer
|16 hr
|Concerned
|2
|aarons sales and lease (Mar '10)
|17 hr
|Shelly Koziara
|24
|Life Lesson's!
|23 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|347
|Frank Mickes up for parole, look out all grandm... (Sep '09)
|Apr 12
|Trivago
|234
|Jordan staff in Bellefontaine on Monday
|Apr 10
|Jordanians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC