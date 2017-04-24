BHS student arrested after making online threats
Superintendent Brad Hall said, "The threat was taken very seriously. Students, parents, and staff were notified late Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Life Lesson's!
|52 min
|CALM STILL VOICE
|364
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|1 hr
|Mein Trumpf
|871
|America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation
|1 hr
|Mein Trumpf
|52
|Col. Dispatch article Jon Stout 9-12-07 (Sep '07)
|10 hr
|Drew Peterhead
|73
|WPKO Lou Vito selling snake oil XANGO
|10 hr
|Bill Cripple
|11
|agc
|13 hr
|Ollie-loves-men
|3
|agc auto americas hiring?????????? (Mar '10)
|14 hr
|Jim
|20
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC