Bellefontaine man sent to prison for ...

Bellefontaine man sent to prison for assaulting his friend

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Eight defendants were sentenced and two pleaded guilty before Assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon. Eric Grissom, 32, of Bellefontaine, was sentenced to 20 months in prison for two counts of trafficking in cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine, and a community control violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Life Lesson's! 1 hr CALM STILL VOICE 328
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 2 hr Hiker2009 671
Biggest Crank in B-Town 2 hr Tommy 3
County Wide Metro Sheriff's Department Discussed 7 hr ruth bader HATER 3
Dessert from Ark restaurant at Indian Lake (Oct '09) 16 hr Cuttin Edge 114
10 human body modifications that will be here s... Tue Hiker2009 1
Grand Jury Abuse in Logan County Ohio Tue novel guy 1
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,476 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC