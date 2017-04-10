Bellefontaine city council adopts dru...

Bellefontaine city council adopts drug prevention grant resolution

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Bellefontaine city council's brief Tuesday night meeting was highlighted by council adopting a resolution supporting the police department's application for a drug prevention application grant. If the grant is received, two full-time security officers will be placed in Bellefontaine middle and high schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 6 hr Wong Dong 805
America Is NOT A ‘Christian Nation 11 hr Wite_Out 13
Andy neer Fri Concerned 2
aarons sales and lease (Mar '10) Fri Shelly Koziara 24
Life Lesson's! Fri CALM STILL VOICE 347
Frank Mickes up for parole, look out all grandm... (Sep '09) Apr 12 Trivago 234
News Jordan staff in Bellefontaine on Monday Apr 10 Jordanians 1
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,888 • Total comments across all topics: 280,328,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC