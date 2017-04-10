Bellefontaine city council adopts drug prevention grant resolution
Bellefontaine city council's brief Tuesday night meeting was highlighted by council adopting a resolution supporting the police department's application for a drug prevention application grant. If the grant is received, two full-time security officers will be placed in Bellefontaine middle and high schools.
