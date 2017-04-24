Bellefontaine BOE adopts high school success center
The Bellefontaine board of education approved Monday night during their second meeting in April having a coordinator at the high school next year that will provide tutoring for struggling students and assistance in the recovery of credits. The Virtual Learning Academy is currently used to provide an option for students who struggle in a normal classroom setting or are behind in credits.
