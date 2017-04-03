Area man arrested for recent car theft

Area man arrested for recent car theft

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Peak Of Ohio

A local man was taken into custody after bing found in Bowling Green by authorities on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle. The charges stem back to the March 18th theft of a 2007 Buick Rainier from Superior Auto Sales on S. Main Street, Bellefontaine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
10 human body modifications that will be here s... 1 hr Hiker2009 1
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 2 hr Hiker2009 653
County Wide Metro Sheriff's Department Discussed 2 hr novel guy 1
Grand Jury Abuse in Logan County Ohio 2 hr novel guy 1
Life Lesson's! Mon CALM STILL VOICE 320
TO THOSE in DENIAL ABOUT A LIB/DEM/LEFT MEDIA: Sun Wong Dong 21
Times Change In Bellefontaine (Mar '08) Sun Mr Trivia 147
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,698 • Total comments across all topics: 280,043,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC