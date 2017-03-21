Two charged with OVI in weekend traffic arrests

The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a Bellefontaine man was pulled over early Sunday morning around 1:15 after he was observed driving 49 mph in a 35 mph zone. Drew Erwin, 23, of 1413 Whispering Pines Lane, was driving a 2010 Dodge 4- door east on Rush Ave. when he was pulled over by the patrol.

