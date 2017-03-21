Teen driver injured in weather-relate...

Teen driver injured in weather-related accident near Bellefontaine

A teen driver was injured in a weather-related crash at the intersection of Township Road 56 and Township Road 219 Friday morning around 11:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Baylee Durnell, 18, of rural Bellefontaine, was driving a 2012 GMC SUV westbound on 219 when she slowed for the stop sign.

