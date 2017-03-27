Teen driver cited for county crash

Teen driver cited for county crash

Wednesday Mar 22

A teen driver without a license was cited following a one-vehicle crash on Township Road 56 north of County Road 57 Tuesday afternoon around 2:10. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Erika Rhoads, 18, of Bellefontaine, was driving a 2007 Ford Taurus westbound on 56 when she went off the right side of the road.

