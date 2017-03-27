Teen driver cited for city crash
A teen driver was cited following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Sandusky Avenue and Lakewood Drive Monday afternoon around three o'clock. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports that Bruno Pattison, 16, of Bellefontaine, was driving a 2005 Honda Accord northbound on Lakewood when he stopped at the stop sign and started to make a right turn onto Sandusky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Life Lesson's!
|1 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|316
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|3 hr
|John Marsh
|614
|Dessert from Ark restaurant at Indian Lake (Oct '09)
|10 hr
|Ark employee
|113
|WPKO Lou Vito selling snake oil XANGO
|22 hr
|Boycott WPKO
|10
|Yin Da buffet
|23 hr
|Roaches
|3
|5 Time Walmart Bandit
|Wed
|Lala
|3
|TO THOSE in DENIAL ABOUT A LIB/DEM/LEFT MEDIA:
|Wed
|Hiker2009
|19
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC