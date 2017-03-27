Suspended driver charged with OVI, child endangering
A suspended driver was arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop in the 600 block of Heritage Drive Wednesday night around 11:40.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yin Da buffet
|1 hr
|Son of sam
|2
|Life Lesson's!
|2 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|312
|CNN Ali Velshi destroys GOP Congressman lies ab...
|6 hr
|Mein Trumpf
|72
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|9 hr
|Hummingbird 4 Real
|594
|TO THOSE in DENIAL ABOUT A LIB/DEM/LEFT MEDIA:
|13 hr
|Wong Dong
|12
|Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11)
|Mar 25
|Jordanians
|116
|IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION?
|Mar 24
|Wong Dong
|130
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC