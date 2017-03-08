Summer Enrichment Academy looking forward to summer classes
The academy is unique because it allows students in grades 1-7 from Bellefontaine, Benjamin Logan, Indian Lake, Riverside, and Ridgemont to expand their knowledge and embrace learning that blends academic, cultural, social, and fun experiences into a rich, engaging educational environment. This year's program will be from June 12th to 16th from 9:30 to 11:30 each morning at Bellefontaine High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Life Lesson's!
|1 hr
|LOL
|267
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|5 hr
|Gravedigger
|523
|Bellefontaine Heroin Dealers (Mar '13)
|16 hr
|Yo mama
|39
|remembering downtown Bellefontaine? (Oct '08)
|Wed
|GhostRider
|51
|Damn pot holes
|Mar 7
|magictrix
|2
|Why is Bellefontaine look like a landfill ?
|Mar 6
|Dff
|12
|Old timers (May '10)
|Mar 4
|whocares
|248
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC