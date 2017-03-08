Summer Enrichment Academy looking forward to summer classes

The academy is unique because it allows students in grades 1-7 from Bellefontaine, Benjamin Logan, Indian Lake, Riverside, and Ridgemont to expand their knowledge and embrace learning that blends academic, cultural, social, and fun experiences into a rich, engaging educational environment. This year's program will be from June 12th to 16th from 9:30 to 11:30 each morning at Bellefontaine High School.

