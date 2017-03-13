Second economic development in less t...

Second economic development in less than 6 months could create up to 30 jobs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

On Wednesday, the Bellefontaine Finance and Development Authority approved a new economic development agreement with Thomas & Marker Construction, which is their second one in less than six months. To begin construction of the new 72,300 square-foot facility, the financial incentive that was needed was provided through a combination of a capital lease arrangement with the Port Authority, and the City's decision to expand the area encompassed by the Community Reinvestment Act program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Misty Bennett and Andy neer 1 hr Anonymous 1
Where are you Hazel? (Jan '09) 2 hr Hazel 83
Old Post Office (Feb '09) 2 hr LEAVE BELLEFONTAINE 23
Local Politics Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11) 2 hr LEAVE BELLEFONTAINE 112
Life Lesson's! 4 hr USN Atheist 281
IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION? 5 hr John Marsh 123
CNN Ali Velshi destroys GOP Congressman lies ab... 6 hr Hiker2009 19
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,059 • Total comments across all topics: 279,543,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC