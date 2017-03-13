Second economic development in less than 6 months could create up to 30 jobs
On Wednesday, the Bellefontaine Finance and Development Authority approved a new economic development agreement with Thomas & Marker Construction, which is their second one in less than six months. To begin construction of the new 72,300 square-foot facility, the financial incentive that was needed was provided through a combination of a capital lease arrangement with the Port Authority, and the City's decision to expand the area encompassed by the Community Reinvestment Act program.
