Second Annual Workforce Expo targets high school students

Fifty area businesses and industry representatives filled the gymnasium at Indian Lake High School on Friday for the Second Annual Logan County Workforce Expo offered by the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, and Logan County Job and Family Services. Upperclassmen from Indian Lake, Benjamin Logan, Bellefontaine, Calvary Christian, Riverside, and Ohio Hi-Point Career Center were able to talk with local business people about jobs that are available for the summer, part-time employment, possible internships, and future career opportunities.

