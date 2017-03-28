S. Bernard Durbin Jr.

S. Bernard Durbin Jr.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Republic

Survivors include his daughters, Barbara Hendrix of Franklin and Connie Kendall of Bellefontaine, Ohio; sons, Anthony Durbin of Sellersburg, Eddie Durbin of Knifley, Kentucky, David Durbin of Salem and Paul Durbin of Trafalgar; sister, Kathy Von Allman of Louisville; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A military service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Life Lesson's! 3 hr CALM STILL VOICE 315
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 3 hr Hiker2009 608
WPKO Lou Vito selling snake oil XANGO 12 hr Lala 8
5 Time Walmart Bandit 12 hr Lala 3
TO THOSE in DENIAL ABOUT A LIB/DEM/LEFT MEDIA: 15 hr Hiker2009 19
CNN Ali Velshi destroys GOP Congressman lies ab... Tue Mein Trumpf 74
Yin Da buffet Tue Son of sam 2
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,184 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC