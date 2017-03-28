S. Bernard Durbin Jr.
Survivors include his daughters, Barbara Hendrix of Franklin and Connie Kendall of Bellefontaine, Ohio; sons, Anthony Durbin of Sellersburg, Eddie Durbin of Knifley, Kentucky, David Durbin of Salem and Paul Durbin of Trafalgar; sister, Kathy Von Allman of Louisville; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A military service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison.
