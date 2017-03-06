Repeat drug dealers sentenced to prison

Repeat drug dealers sentenced to prison

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Four defendants were sentenced and one pleaded guilty before assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon. Donte Boddie, 35, of Bellefontaine, was sentenced to two years in prison for trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, and failure to appear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Life Lesson's! 1 hr CALM STILL VOICE 254
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 4 hr Mein Trumpf 504
Why is Bellefontaine look like a landfill ? 18 hr Dff 12
Old timers (May '10) Mar 4 whocares 248
IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION? Mar 3 USN Atheist 116
News Hunt named Volunteer of the Month for area Red ... Mar 1 USN Atheist 2
What the hell are these little black bugs that ... (Oct '07) Feb 27 MsB 444
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,966 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC