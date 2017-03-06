Repeat drug dealers sentenced to prison
Four defendants were sentenced and one pleaded guilty before assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon. Donte Boddie, 35, of Bellefontaine, was sentenced to two years in prison for trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, and failure to appear.
