Nite Owls meeting reset
The Nite Owls Homemaker meeting has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at First Baptist Church, Kenton. Five years ago, the Bellefontaine business area was facing the same problems Kenton is facing today, said Jason Duff, CEO and founder of Bellefontaine Ohio Properties Limited.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenton Times.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wanna Drink and Drive, go to Brewfountaine (Feb '16)
|26 min
|Finfraud
|8
|Life Lesson's!
|5 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|285
|CNN Ali Velshi destroys GOP Congressman lies ab...
|8 hr
|Hiker2009
|29
|Famous people from Bellefontaine? (Oct '08)
|16 hr
|Kimberly Berhalter
|63
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|21 hr
|Mein Trumpf
|531
|Old Post Office (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Howard McNear
|25
|Misty Bennett and Andy neer
|Tue
|GhostRider
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC