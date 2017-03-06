Moose, Kiwanis purchase Amtryke for c...

Moose, Kiwanis purchase Amtryke for county teen

Saturday Mar 4

The Bellefontaine Moose Club and Kiwanis Club recently purchased the Amtryke and presented it to Mike on his 17th birthday. Rensing was able to take the tryke for a spin around the hallways of the Logan County Board of DD offices with his mother, April Garvey, his physical therapist, Wendy Evans, and many others watching.

