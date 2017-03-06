Moose, Kiwanis purchase Amtryke for county teen

The Bellefontaine Moose Club and Kiwanis Club recently purchased the Amtryke and presented it to Mike on his 17th birthday. Rensing was able to take the tryke for a spin around the hallways of the Logan County Board of DD offices with his mother, April Garvey, his physical therapist, Wendy Evans, and many others watching.

