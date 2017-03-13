Local woman sentenced for family theft
Four defendants were sentenced and one pleaded before assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon. Angela Klinker, 36, of Bellefontaine, was sentenced to five years community control, the probation incentive program, and ordered to pay a $250 fine, court costs, attorney fees, and restitution for receiving stolen property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old Post Office (Feb '09)
|47 min
|Howard McNear
|25
|CNN Ali Velshi destroys GOP Congressman lies ab...
|3 hr
|thud333
|25
|Life Lesson's!
|6 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|282
|Misty Bennett and Andy neer
|21 hr
|GhostRider
|2
|Where are you Hazel? (Jan '09)
|Tue
|Hazel
|83
|Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11)
|Tue
|LEAVE BELLEFONTAINE
|112
|IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION?
|Tue
|John Marsh
|123
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC