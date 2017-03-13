Injury crash near Bellefontaine; area man transported

A local driver suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash on County Road 200 near County Road 18 Tuesday afternoon around 5:30. The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports that Jeremy Myers, 23, of Lakeview, was driving a 1998 Acura CL northbound on 18 when he swerved to miss an animal in the roadway and turned left onto 200.

