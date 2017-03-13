Injury crash near Bellefontaine; area...

Injury crash near Bellefontaine; area man transported

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

A local driver suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash on County Road 200 near County Road 18 Tuesday afternoon around 5:30. The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports that Jeremy Myers, 23, of Lakeview, was driving a 1998 Acura CL northbound on 18 when he swerved to miss an animal in the roadway and turned left onto 200.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CNN Ali Velshi destroys GOP Congressman lies ab... 6 min Mein Trumpf 16
Life Lesson's! 3 hr CALM STILL VOICE 280
IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION? 3 hr thud333 122
Local Politics Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11) 4 hr DON W SOUTH 109
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 12 hr Hiker2009 530
Old Post Office (Feb '09) 21 hr Nohio 21
Men, avoid Sheila Minnich!! (Oct '08) Sat LoCo Larry 47
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,724 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC