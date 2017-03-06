Homecoming Family Restaurant named March Business of the Month

A local restaurant known for its family style cooking has been recognized by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce as the March Business of the Month. The Homecoming Family Restaurant, 1330 N. Main Street, Bellefontaine, was opened in the 1970s by Don and Carol James after purchasing the building by local entrepreneur Donald Barnett, who originally built The Red Lantern restaurant at the location.

