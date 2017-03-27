Four injured in crash on 47 near Bell...

Four injured in crash on 47 near Bellefontaine

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Four county residents suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 47 just east of Allison Road Wednesday night around 8:15. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that David Anderson, 64, of Ridgeway, was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger eastbound on 47. He stopped in the roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TO THOSE in DENIAL ABOUT A LIB/DEM/LEFT MEDIA: 2 hr Wong Dong 21
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 5 hr Hiker2009 633
Times Change In Bellefontaine (Mar '08) 7 hr Mr Trivia 147
Life Lesson's! 8 hr CALM STILL VOICE 318
Yin Da buffet 19 hr Chinese loving in... 4
Dessert from Ark restaurant at Indian Lake (Oct '09) Fri Ark employee 113
WPKO Lou Vito selling snake oil XANGO Mar 30 Boycott WPKO 10
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,562 • Total comments across all topics: 280,002,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC