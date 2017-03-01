Electricity aggregation results yield significant savings to area residents

Voters in Bellefontaine, Belle Center, DeGraff, Quincy, Anna, Greenville, Ansonia, Covington, West Milton, Wayne Lakes as well as residents of the unincorporated areas of Newberry Township in Miami County recently approved electricity aggregation referendums. That vote allowed their communities to seek bulk-negotiated electricity rates for eligible residential and small business customers in their respective communities.

