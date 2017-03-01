Drunk driver nearly strikes police cr...

Drunk driver nearly strikes police cruiser on Route 33

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Peak Of Ohio

A drunk driver was charged after he nearly struck a police cruiser on Route 33 near Township Road 94 Friday morning around 12:55.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 1 hr Hiker2009 444
Life Lesson's! 18 hr CALM STILL VOICE 238
Old timers (May '10) 22 hr whocares 248
IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION? Fri USN Atheist 116
News Hunt named Volunteer of the Month for area Red ... Mar 1 USN Atheist 2
What the hell are these little black bugs that ... (Oct '07) Feb 27 MsB 444
What is the best way to wipe your bottom after ... (Apr '10) Feb 26 Lou Cheato 123
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,547 • Total comments across all topics: 279,321,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC