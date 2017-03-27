Drug transaction leads to felony arrests
Two Lima men were arrested on felony drug charges in the Huntsville Marathon parking lot, 6990 State Route 117, Thursday night around 7:30.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Life Lesson's!
|3 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|320
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|4 hr
|Wite_Out
|639
|TO THOSE in DENIAL ABOUT A LIB/DEM/LEFT MEDIA:
|21 hr
|Wong Dong
|21
|Times Change In Bellefontaine (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Mr Trivia
|147
|Yin Da buffet
|Sat
|Chinese loving in...
|4
|Dessert from Ark restaurant at Indian Lake (Oct '09)
|Mar 31
|Ark employee
|113
|WPKO Lou Vito selling snake oil XANGO
|Mar 30
|Boycott WPKO
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC