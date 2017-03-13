Drug dealer arrested on felony warrants in Bellefontaine
The Logan County Joint Drug Task Force arrested Joseph Boykin, 43, of 401 North Elm Street, in the Kroger parking lot, 2129 South Main Street.
Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
