Council adopts resolution opposing proposed change in municipal tax collection
Bellefontaine city council waived Tuesday night at their first meeting in March, the 48-hour notice rule and passed a resolution opposing a proposed change that would centralize municipal tax collections. The proposed change is presently being addressed in Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday state sub-committee meetings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Life Lesson's!
|31 min
|CALM STILL VOICE
|289
|IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION?
|4 hr
|USN Atheist
|126
|CNN Ali Velshi destroys GOP Congressman lies ab...
|5 hr
|Hiker2009
|37
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|6 hr
|Mein Trumpf
|534
|Wanna Drink and Drive, go to Brewfountaine (Feb '16)
|21 hr
|Finfraud
|8
|Famous people from Bellefontaine? (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Kimberly Berhalter
|63
|Old Post Office (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Howard McNear
|25
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC