Council adopts resolution opposing proposed change in municipal tax collection

Bellefontaine city council waived Tuesday night at their first meeting in March, the 48-hour notice rule and passed a resolution opposing a proposed change that would centralize municipal tax collections. The proposed change is presently being addressed in Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday state sub-committee meetings.

