Columbus' Own: John Wayne makes music...

Columbus' Own: John Wayne makes music his own concept

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Lantern

Local solo artist John Wayne is working on an album and will soon release a single. Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Rolf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lantern.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Life Lesson's! 2 hr CALM STILL VOICE 238
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 2 hr LEAVE BELLEFONTAINE 440
Old timers (May '10) 5 hr whocares 248
IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION? Fri USN Atheist 116
News Hunt named Volunteer of the Month for area Red ... Mar 1 USN Atheist 2
What the hell are these little black bugs that ... (Oct '07) Feb 27 MsB 444
What is the best way to wipe your bottom after ... (Apr '10) Feb 26 Lou Cheato 123
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,562 • Total comments across all topics: 279,304,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC