Cocaine dealer sent to prison
Six defendants were sentenced and four pleaded guilty before Assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon. Robert Ratleff, 43, of West Mansfield, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for obstructing justice and two counts of trafficking in cocaine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yin Da buffet
|1 hr
|Chinese loving in...
|1
|CNN Ali Velshi destroys GOP Congressman lies ab...
|2 hr
|Wong Dong
|71
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|2 hr
|Wong Dong
|592
|TO THOSE in DENIAL ABOUT A LIB/DEM/LEFT MEDIA:
|2 hr
|Wong Dong
|12
|Life Lesson's!
|3 hr
|LOL
|311
|Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11)
|Mar 25
|Jordanians
|116
|IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION?
|Mar 24
|Wong Dong
|130
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC